Two Central Hospital doctors, who were arrested earlier in a case lodged over death of a newborn due to alleged negligence and wrong treatment, have gave confessional statements today.

Dr Shahjadi and Dr Muna submitted their statements under section 164 at the courts of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Afnan Sumi and Farah Diba Chonda respectively and as police produced the duo this noon.

After that, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chonda sent the duo to jail rejecting the bail pleas.

Victim's father Yakub Ali filed the case with Dhanmandi Police Station against 5 to 6 people on Wednesday, alleging that his newborn son died because of negligence and wrong treatment at the hospital and now the life of his wife too is at risk.

According to the case documents, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, had been under treatment of Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for last three months. Akhi was admitted to the hospital on 12.50 pm on June 9 as she went into labour. Though Prof Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly bluffed the patient's family, saying she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.

"As a result of the negligence of the hospital authorities and wrong treatment of the doctors present at the operation theatre, my child died and my wife is fighting for her life," Yakub said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha