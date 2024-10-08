2 Indian citizens detained at Akhaura frontier



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today detained two Indian nationals from Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria while they were trying to illegally enter Bangladesh.

A BGB patrol team of Fakirmora BOP under Sarail Battalion conducted a raid in the Akhaura border area at about 7 am and detained an Indian woman Panna Rani Deb, 54, and her son Abhi Dash, 18, according to a press release.

They are the residents of Sarmalonga village under Ramnagar police station in Tripura district, India.

The BGB handed them over to Akhaura police station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha