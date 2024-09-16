2 sisters drown in Cox’s Bazar pond

Two sisters drowned while taking bath in a pond in Kahariaghona Sikdarpara area of Chakaria Municipality of the district today.

The victims were identified as Miftahul Jannat,10 and Sanjida Hossain Imu,8, daughters of Zamir Uddin, a resident of Kahariaghona Sikdarpara of the municipality.

According to local sources, three children went to take bath in a pond next to their house. At one stage, Sanjida and her younger brother Ahad drowned. Miftahul went to rescue them as he also did not know how to swim, he also drowned.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health where the on-duty doctor declared Miftahul and Sanjida dead.

Ahad was sent to Cox’s Bazar district Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Dr Md Riyasad Azim Siddiqui, doctor of the emergency department of Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, said, ‘Two children have died before arriving at the hospital’.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Muhammad Ali confirmed the matter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sang

stha