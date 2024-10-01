nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Wed. Oct 2nd, 2024
General

217 dead in disaster, 28 missing


Kathmandu: The death toll in the landslide and flooding caused by the recent nonstop rainfall reached 217, while the number of those gone missing stands at 28.

It is the latest update shared by Spokesperson at Home Ministry, Rishiram Tiwari. In the natural disasters, 143 persons were injured.

All security agencies have been mobilized for all-out efforts of search, rescue and relief distribution, he added. The injured ones are receiving treatment at various health facilities.

Similarly, those affected by the floods and landslides are provided with instant relief materials.

The government has given priority to search, rescue and relief distribution. The efforts to resume the blocked roadways are also going on, Tiwari shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

Ex-minister Gazi shown arrested in Shramik Dal leader murder case

Oct 1, 2024
General

6 of a family burnt to death in Sunamganj

Oct 1, 2024
General

BGMEA thanks joint forces for helping maintain security in garment industry

Oct 1, 2024