23 Dengue Patients Hospitalized Across Various Divisions in Last 24 Hours



Dhaka: Twenty three dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till this morning.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, during this period, seven patients were hospitalized in Barishal division, three in Chattogram, two in Dhaka division, two in Dhaka North, six in Dhaka South, one in Rajshahi, and two were admitted to different hospitals in Khulna, as reported by a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





The total number of dengue cases has increased to 1,111, with ten deaths reported this year. The previous year saw a significant rise in cases, reaching 1,01,214, and 575 deaths were reported due to dengue disease, according to the statement.

