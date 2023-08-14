medical

Three, including two women, died and a total of 92 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours.

The dengue control room of the district civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 92 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram in the 14th day of August. Three patients including two women died in last 24hrs in Chattogram city and district.

Among them 55 people were admitted to government hospitals and 37 people to private hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 4275 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram in the last seven months till Aug 14 this year and the number of dead has reached 37 in Chattogram this year.

Among them 2,527 dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals and 1,754 have received treatment in private hospitals. At present 298 people were admitted to public and private hospitals.

A total of 3,943 dengue patients have recovered and returned to their respective residence, the sources added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha