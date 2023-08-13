Health & Safety, medical

A child died and a total of 110 dengue

patients were hospitalised at various hospitals in Chattogram during the last

24 hours.

"During the period, 110 dengue patients were hospitalised at various

hospitals in Chattogram in the 13th day of August. Among them, 65 were

admitted to different government hospitals and 45 in private hospitals,"

Civil Surgeon Office sources said here this afternoon.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 4,183 people have

been infected with dengue in Chattogram from the last seven month till August

13 this year and the number of dead has reached 34 during the period.

Among the total dengue patients, 2,467 were admitted to different government

hospitals and 1,716 have received treatment in private hospitals. At present,

291 dengue patients reported to different public and private hospitals.

A total of 3,892 dengue patients who have been have been admitted to

different hospitals in Chattogram have returned their respective homes after

recovery, due to the prompt steps taken by government, the sources added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha