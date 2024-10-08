3-tier security measures in Khulna for peaceful Durga Puja celebration



Three-tier security measures have been taken in Khulna city and district ahead of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Kumar Zulfiqar Ali asked the policemen to strengthen vigilance across the metropolis.

The KMP boss, in a press conference held in the city’s Boyra Police Lines, directed policemen to perform their duties with the highest professionalism, utmost sincerity, honesty and patience.

He said they are determined to ensure full-proof security for celebration of the religious festival amid enthusiasm and communal harmony.

He also asked the officer-in-charge of police stations to keep close coordination with the Puja Udjapan committees round the clock, giving instructions to the traffic division to enhance traffic management.

The KMP has already issued a public notice imposing bans on bursting crackers along with the selling of any kinds of narcotics during the Puja celebration.

Additional Police Commissione

rs Abu Raihan Mohammad Saleh and Taslima Khatun, among others, were present.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khulna T M Mossarraf Hossain said adequate police personnel have been deployed at all Puja Mandaps in nine upazilas of the district.

He also sought wholehearted cooperation from all quarters for successful and peaceful celebrations of the forthcoming Durga Puja.

“We have to put our best efforts to ensure communal harmony for all faiths in each at puja mandaps,” he added.

This year, a total of 825 Puja Mandaps, including 124 in the city, have been set up to celebrate Durga Puja.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha