30,700 plus foreigners visit Annapurna circuit in a month



A total of 30,732 foreign tourists visited the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP), Annapurna circuit, in the month of Asoj.

During the period, almost 12,000 tourists from South Asian countries visited the Annapurna circuit while 18,700 plus from other countries from mid-September to mid-October.

Chief of ACAP Dr Rabin Kadariya said that the number of visitors has increased in the circuit since the second week of September.

ACAP Chief Dr Kadariya said that the number of visitors could go up in the coming two months adding that this was the peak season for tourists’ arrival in the circuit.

He added that the number of domestic tourists has also increased during this season.

Annapurna Base Camp, Mardi Peak, Ghandruk, Sikles, Khumai Danda, Tilicho lake, Thorang la pass, upper Mustang, Muktinath, Ghodepani of Myagdi are the key attractions for tourists in the Annapurna circuit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal