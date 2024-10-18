Buddhasingh road section blocked for 20 days



The vehicular movement along the Buddhasingh road in Tanahun district was obstructed for 20 days after the landslides at Naldighat area in Vyas Municipality, Tanahun. The local people have suffered severely after the vehicular obstruction for such a long time.

Several landslips were cleared along the Buddhasingh road but the landslides at Naldighat are yet to be cleared.

Coordinator of Buddhasingh road concern committee, Siddhanta Thapa, said that their repeated pleas to clear the debris were unheard.

It is said that the locals of Bandipur Rural Municipality-6, Aabukhairani Rural Municipality-5 and Devghat Rural Municipality-3 and 4 have suffered the most after the vehicular obstruction there.

The Gandaki Province Government has advanced the processes to develop this road as an alternative to Prithvi Highway to connect Tanahun and Chitwan districts. Currently, preliminary works have been initiated to blacktop the Damauli-Sundhe section of the road.

Source: National News Agency RSS