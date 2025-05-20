Contact Us
395 Climbers Reach Summit of Sagarmatha This Spring


Kathmandu: A total of 395 climbers have successfully reached the summit of Sagarmatha, also known as Mount Everest, during this spring climbing season.



According to National News Agency Nepal, among these climbers, 135 were expedition members, while the remaining 235 were Sherpas who were part of the support teams. Notably, last Sunday, a significant achievement was made when 135 climbers reached the summit on the same day.



This season, the Department of Tourism issued climbing permits to 468 climbers across 47 groups for Sagarmatha. Of these climbers, 86 were women and 382 were men. The climbers hailed from 57 different countries, highlighting the mountain’s global allure as the “roof of the world.”



In addition to the expeditions on Sagarmatha, 700 climbers from 80 groups received permits to scale 26 other mountains during this climbing season.

