4-Day BGB-BSF DG-Level Talks to Commence in New Delhi Tomorrow



New Delhi: The four-day 55th borders conference of the directors general (DGs)-level of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will begin in New Delhi, India tomorrow. A 13-member BGB delegation led by its DG will participate in the conference. In addition to senior BGB officials, representatives from the Chief Advisory Office, the Home Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Land Records and Survey, and the Joint-River Commission will also be present.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the 13-member BSF delegation will be led by its DG. Senior BSF officials, along with high-ranking officials from India’s central home and foreign ministries, will attend the conference. The event is scheduled to officially conclude on February 20, 2025, with the Bangladesh delegation expected to return home on the same day.





At the DG-level conference, the discussions will likely focus on several bilateral issues. Topics such as border killings, illegal intrusion, construction of unauthorized infrastructures, and violations of international boundary law are expected to be addressed. Other agenda items include the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), the construction of barbed wire within 150 yards on the frontiers, various development works, and the establishment of a suitable water refinery to remove wastewater from Agartala to Akhaura.

