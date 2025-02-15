Holy Shab-e-Barat Observed in Chattogram with Religious Solemnity



Chattogram: The holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune and forgiveness, was observed across the city and the district with religious fervor and solemnity on Friday night. Different religious organizations, including the Islamic Foundation in Chattogram, organized nightlong programs such as discussions, Milad, and Zikir Mahfils to commemorate the occasion.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Muslim devotees engaged in “nafl” prayers at both mosques and homes, offering special prayers, holding zikir, and organizing Milad Mahfils. They also recited from the holy Quran during one of the most significant nights of forgiveness and hopes for the future. The devotees’ munajats included seeking divine blessings from Almighty Allah for long life, peace, progress, good health, happiness, and forgiveness for their own souls and those of their departed loved ones.

Many Muslim devotees visited the shrines of saints, offering munajat for the salvation of souls and distributing sweets and homemade foods lik

e ruti and halua among the poor, neighbors, and friends. They prayed for the nation’s peace, progress, and prosperity, as well as for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah. Improved diets were distributed in jails, hospitals, orphanages, and juvenile centers managed by the social welfare department.

Local newspapers published special articles, while Chattogram centers of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the holy night. In the meantime, law enforcement agencies implemented tight security around mosques and shrines to ensure a smooth prayer experience for Muslim devotees.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), and district police maintained constant vigilance around religious sites to prevent any untoward incidents. CMP also imposed a ban on fireworks and the carrying of explosives and firecrackers during the holy night.