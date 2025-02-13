Sharmin S. Murshid Pledges Not to Let Women Be Erased from History Again



Dhaka: Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmin S. Murshid today emphasized the crucial role women played in the 1971 Liberation War and the July 2024 Revolution, noting that their contributions are often forgotten in historical narratives. “Women have always stood alongside men in times of struggle and crisis. The sacrifices and contributions of the women embraced martyrdom or got injured in the July Uprising must be preserved in the foundation of the new Bangladesh. We will not let women be erased from history again,” she stated.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Sharmin made these remarks during the ‘Indomitable Women Award 2024’ ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in partnership with the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner’s Office at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium. The event honored five women from the Dhaka division with the “Indomitable Women Award 2024” for their resilience, achievements, and societal contributions.

Sharmin highlighted t

he economic contributions of women, particularly in the garment and agriculture sectors, which are vital to the nation’s economy. “The backbone of our country’s economy is the garment industry, which is sustained by the labour and resilience of thousands of women. Similarly, the presence, hard work, and contributions of women are often forgotten in the agriculture sector too, which is considered a vital economic pillar,” she remarked.

She further stressed the importance of acknowledging women’s historical contributions to prevent their marginalization. “Every woman faces struggles in life, and overcoming them is a remarkable achievement,” Sharmin added.

The event celebrated women who demonstrated extraordinary courage, determination, and resilience. Swapna Rani Ghosh from Rajbari was recognized in the Economic Empowerment category, Masuda Akhter from Narayanganj in the Excellence in Education and Employment category, Selina Majid from Kishoreganj received the award in the Successful Mother category, Lipi Be

gum from Faridpur was recognized as a Survivor Who Overcame Violence, and Samartaban from Faridpur was awarded for her Outstanding Contribution to Social Development.

The ceremony was chaired by Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury and featured addresses from senior officials, including the senior secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Momtaz Ahmed NDC, the director general of the Department of Women Affairs Keya Khan, and additional divisional commissioner (development) Raja Muhammad Abdul Hai.