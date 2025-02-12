BB and AFI Advance Women’s Financial Inclusion Through Joint Programme



Dhaka: Bangladesh Bank (BB) and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) have collaborated to organise a joint learning programme focused on advancing women’s financial inclusion by leveraging disaggregated data and digital financial services. The event took place at a local hotel, with 41 trainees from AFI’s member organisations in 32 countries, including Bangladesh, participating from February 3 to 6.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the programme was inaugurated by Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, while AFI’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Chee Soo Yuen joined the opening ceremony virtually. BB Deputy Governor Md Habibur Rahman and Executive Director Husne Ara Shikha also addressed the participants during the event.

Most attendees of the Joint Learning Programme were women officials holding responsible positions in central banks and other organisations worldwide. Established in 2008, AFI is an international network that strengthens sustainable financial inclusion activities through

the exchange of knowledge, experience, and information among policymakers in poor, developing, and emerging economies.

The network currently boasts 90 member organisations from 83 countries. Bangladesh Bank, which became a member in 2009, has played a significant role in various forums, including the Board of Directors, and several committees and working groups under the Board of Directors.