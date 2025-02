Kishoreganj: Police arrested Austagram upazila Swechchhasebak League president Rajib Ahmed Helu from the Madhurabhati area in the district last night. Acting on a tip-off, a team from Austogram police station conducted a drive in the Madhurabhati area and arrested Helu.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Officer-in-Charge of Austagram police station M. Ruhul Amin stated that Helu is accused in several cases, including sabotage, filed with the police station.