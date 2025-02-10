Khulna Press Club and MUJ to Commemorate 20th Death Anniversary of Journalist Sheikh Belal Uddin



Khulna: The 20th death anniversary of journalist Sheikh Belal Uddin will be observed in Khulna tomorrow through a series of planned programs by the Khulna Press Club and the Khulna Metropolitan Union of Journalists (MUJ).

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, both organizations, where Sheikh Belal Uddin served as vice president and president respectively, have organized several events to honor his memory. The commemorative activities include placing wreaths at the memorial monument located in front of the Khulna Press Club, offering doa and munajat at Sheikh Belal’s grave in Rayer Mahal, and holding memorial meetings as well as doa mahfil.

Sheikh Belal Uddin was critically injured in a bomb attack on February 5, 2005, in front of the Khulna Press Club. He tragically succumbed to his injuries on February 11 of the same year at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH). In addition to his roles at the Khulna Press Club and MUJ, he was the Bureau Chief of Dainik Sangram.