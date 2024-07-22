420 Nepali students return from Bangladesh



A total of 420 Nepali students affected by the ongoing student protest in Bangladesh returned home on Sunday alone.

While 115 flew home, remaining 305 came home via road (Kakadvitta check point), according to Koshhari Niraula, Director General of the Department of Immigration.

The protest is ongoing in Dhaka city over the dispute on quota system in Bangladesh since the beginning of this July.

The first batch of 57 Nepali students flying home from Bangladesh landed at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu at 11:30 am and they were welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been facilitating those willing to return home from Bangladesh in the wake of growing unrest there.

The Ministry has directed the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka to coordinate with the Nepalis willing to return home and facilitate for their safe stay if they want to remain there.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba directed the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka to set up a Help Desk for any necessar

y assistance in case of need to Nepalis who face problems in Bangladesh.

Also, Minister Deuba asked the Ministry to establish better coordination with the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka.

Source: National News Agency Nepal