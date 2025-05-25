430 Tourists Visit Banke National Park in 10 Months



Banke: More than four hundred domestic and foreign tourists have visited the Banke National Park in the past 10 months.





According to National News Agency Nepal, conservation officer at BNP, Mandip Pangeni, reported that a total of 430 tourists, both domestic and foreign, visited and observed the wildlife in the park. They also enjoyed the homestay facilities run in the center of the park over the last 10 months.





Among these tourists, the highest number was recorded in December with 82, while the least was in July with 12 last year. Of the total visitors, only 21 were from SAARC countries. The chief and senior conservation officer at BNP, Birendra Prasad Kandel, stated that although they achieved success in conserving the tiger population, more efforts were required to enhance ecotourism.





Kandel mentioned that the park had constructed a 200-km forest trail, managed grasslands, and artificial water ponds for the convenience of tourists and wildlife. He emphasized the need for effective management of safaris along with homestay and hotel facilities in the surrounding areas.





The latest survey recorded 25 adult tigers in BNP. Kandel informed that many endangered species were protected in the park. Of the total 422 species of wildlife, 34 are mammals, 276 are birds, 24 are reptiles, 9 are amphibians, and 55 are fish.





Illegal poaching, human-wildlife conflict, forest fires, encroachment, the spread of invasive species, and rapid urbanization are some of the pressing challenges facing BNP, as reported.

