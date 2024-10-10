479 MT hilsa exported to India through Benapole



Bangladesh has so far exported 479 metric tonnes (MT) of hilsa to India marking Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, through Benapole land port.

The export started through the country’s largest land port with 54.460 MT on September 26, and India has so far received 479 tonnes over the past 13 days.

The government set a price of $10 equivalent to Tk 1, 180 for per kilogram of hilsa.

Visiting local Benapole Fishery Market, this correspondent found per kilogram of hilsa weighing under one Kg was selling at TK 1, 300 and the Hilsa weighing over one Kg at Tk 1800-2000, Tk 600 to 800 more per kg compared to the export price.

Asked about the low price of the exported hilsa, Mahbubur Rahman, an official at Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control Centre of Benapole land port, said the circular on hilsa export dates back a few years but now the export price of hilsa may be adjusted in line with the domestic marke

t price.

Masudur Rahman, revenue official at the Check-post Cargo Section of the land port, said seven trucks entered India carrying 22 MT of hilsa on Wednesday night.

With this, India received 479MT of hilsa from Bangladesh through Benapole land port in 10 consignments since September 26, he said.

Source: United News of Bangladesh