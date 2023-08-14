medical

A total of 57 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the district during the last 24 hours, Civil Surgeon Dr Muazzem Ali Khan Chowdhury today said.

A total of 179 patients are under treatment in the district in different hospitals now, he added.

Of them, 10 patients are at Saturia, 14 in Singair, 55 in Manikganj Sadar hospital, 7 in Ghior, 2 in Shibalaya, 4 in Daulatpur, 74 in Colonel Maleque Medical College hospital and 13 in Monno Medical College hospital.

A total of 308 people were infected with dengue in the seven Upazila of the district during the last 7 days in the district, the civil surgeon said, adding that 1,260 people were infected with the dengue in the district and 1081 patients cured.

The civil surgeon also said that the number of dengue patients are increasing in the district, but no one is dead in the district so far.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha