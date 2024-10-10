800 thousand people leave Kathmandu Valley for their home to celebrate Dashain

Kathmandu: Eight hundred thousand people have so far left Kathmandu Valley for their home districts to celebrate Dashain, the biggest festival of Nepal, according to the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE).

FNNTE estimates that around one million passengers will exit the Valley via road transport for Dashain this year.

FNNTE president Bijaya Swar said that although it was estimated that around 1.5 to 1.8 million passengers will be leaving Kathmandu Valley for their home towns for celebrating Dashain this year, less than the estimated number exited the Valley due to the disruption of roads from flooding and landslides triggered by incessant rains on September 27 and 28.

“The roads are in poor shape and the travel is difficult. Many people who hail from districts outside of the Kathmandu Valley and currently living here are planning to celebrate Dashain in Kathmandu itself due to the travel difficulties. Many more people have exited the Valley via airplane,” he said.

According to

Kuwar, the exact figure of people leaving the Valley is awaited as people will be leaving for their homes until Friday.

Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office spokesman Bishwa Raj Khadka said the Traffic Police has intensified surveillance and checking in order to minimize road accidents in the wake of increased road traffic during the Dashain time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal