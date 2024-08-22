9 get life imprisonment in Rajshahi’s Khokon Ali murder case

A tribunal here today convicted nine people and sentenced them to life imprisonment in the Khokon Ali murder case in the district around two and half years back.

The court also fined each of them Taka 50,000, in default, to suffer six months more behind the bar.

Muhammad Mohiduzzaman, Judge of Rajshahi Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal, found them guilty of the killing charge and handed down the verdict before all of them.

Seventeen other accused of the case were acquitted as the murder charge brought against them couldn’t be proved.

The convicts are: Ziarul Islam, Muhammad Rony, Shahjahan Ali, Milon Ali, Sekender Ali, Haider Ali, Imran Ali, Ashraf Ali and Faruque Hossain. All are the residents of Zotkartik village under Charghat upazila in the district.

Prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused in collaboration with each other chopped their neighbor Khokon Ali, 35, indiscriminately to death as sequel to previous enmity on April 8, 2022.

Wife of the deceased Rupa Begum had lodged a case with Charg

hat Police Station on the same day. Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges accusing 27 people.

After examining the recorded depositions of 27 prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence the tribunal pronounced the verdict.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha