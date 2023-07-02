General

A total of 9,590 employees in the federal and province governments did not submit their property details in the fiscal year 2078-79 BS.

The National Vigilance Centre has already handed a report to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), recommending action against those employees.

The CIAA has been recommended for taking a fine of Rs 5,000 each against them in accordance with the Provision Relating to Statement of Property (Clause 50), Corruption Prevention Act- 2002, according to Centre's information officer and Under-secretary Hari Prasad Sharma.

Of them, 3,453 are from the civil service, 113 of Nepal Police, 1,158 are teachers and 1,902 are those appointed towards political appointment and on the contract. Similarly, 1027 employees of province level and 1,917 of local levels did not submit the property statement.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal