Aaha Rara Gold Cup: Host Sahara Club Secures Semifinal Spot



Pokhara: The host Sahara Club has entered the semifinals of Aaha Rara Pokhara Gold Cup Football Tournament taking place in Pokhara. In the quarterfinals match held at the Pokhara Stadium on Saturday, Sahara Club made it to the semifinals by defeating Nepal Police Club with 6-5 in sudden death.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal Police Club’s captain Ram Baji scored a goal at the 49th minute but Mukunda Kumar Neure of the Sahara Club equalized the match, making the first goal for the team at the 61st minute. The match had to go for a penalty shootout after both teams did not score any additional goals in the given 90 minutes and also in the additional time.





In the penalty shootout, both teams scored four goals each and the match entered the sudden death. In the sudden death, Nepal Police Club’s Ram Baji was able to score a goal while Dhirendra Shah failed to score. For the Sahara Club, both players scored goals in the sudden death. Three foreign teams and nine Nepali teams have been participating in the tournament taking place till February 21. The winning team would get Rs 1,401,000 while the first runner-up team would receive Rs 701,000.

