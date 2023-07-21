Abahani Limited Dhaka finished the Bangladesh
Premier League football campaign with a winning note beating Azampur Football
Club by a solitary goal held today (Friday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta
Stadium in Cumilla.
After the barren first half, forward Nabib Newaj Jibon scored the all-
important goal for Abahani Limited in the 70th minute of the match.
The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani, who earlier finished runners-
up in the league, raised their tally to 40 points from 20 matches while
relegated Azampur Football Club remained at their previous credit of five
points playing the same number o of matches.
Earlier, in the first leg, Abahani thrashed Azampur Football Club by 7-0
goals held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha