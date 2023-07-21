Games

Abahani Limited Dhaka finished the Bangladesh

Premier League football campaign with a winning note beating Azampur Football

Club by a solitary goal held today (Friday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta

Stadium in Cumilla.

After the barren first half, forward Nabib Newaj Jibon scored the all-

important goal for Abahani Limited in the 70th minute of the match.

The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani, who earlier finished runners-

up in the league, raised their tally to 40 points from 20 matches while

relegated Azampur Football Club remained at their previous credit of five

points playing the same number o of matches.

Earlier, in the first leg, Abahani thrashed Azampur Football Club by 7-0

goals held at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha