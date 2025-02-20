Contact Us
ACC Sues BB’s Ex-Governor Atiur, Economist Barkat Over Embezzling Tk 297cr


Dhaka: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated legal proceedings against 23 individuals, including former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman and economist Prof. Dr. Abul Barkat. The charges involve the embezzlement of Tk 297 crore under the guise of transactions with AnonTex Group.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the case was lodged at the ACC’s Dhaka Integrated District Office, as confirmed by ACC Director General (Prevention) Md Akhter Hossain during a briefing. The allegations indicate that Dr. Atiur Rahman and Dr. Abul Barkat facilitated loans amounting to Tk 297 crore to 22 companies affiliated with AnonTex Group through deceptive practices.



The case documents suggest that Atiur Rahman and his associates misappropriated the funds via illegal activities. Notably, an ACC investigation into similar loan irregularities was terminated in 2022 due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

