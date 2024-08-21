Ad-hoc committee to be formed in all sports associations

It was conceivable that the big change in the country’s sports arena will come with the change in the political landscape. In continuation of that, Faruque Ahmed has come to the new post of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president after the resignation of Nazmul Hassan Papon.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports today (Wednesday) also ordered to dissolve the committees of all district and divisional sports associations, all district and divisional women’s sports associations, all upazila sports associations and upazila women’s sports associations in order to keep the activities of sports healthy, active and uninterrupted.

In a letter signed by SM Humayun Kabir, assistant secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, it has been said that ad-hoc committee should be formed in the mentioned sports association involving all eligible athletes and sports related persons.

The letter also stated that the new ad-hoc committee should be approved by the National Sports Council.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha