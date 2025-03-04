Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Additional Rs 3.84 Billion Released for Health-Related Programmes


Kathmandu: The Ministry of Finance has released an additional Rs 3.84 billion for health-related programmes, including payment of health insurance. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel took the decision to this effect based on the demand of the Ministry of Health and Population, stated the Finance Minister’s Secretariat.



According to National News Agency Nepal, of the amount released, Rs 3 billion has been allocated to the Health Insurance Board, Rs 600 million for the treatment of senior citizens, and Rs 240 million to the Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre for free treatment of heart patients.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.