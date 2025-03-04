Additional Rs 3.84 Billion Released for Health-Related Programmes



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Finance has released an additional Rs 3.84 billion for health-related programmes, including payment of health insurance. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel took the decision to this effect based on the demand of the Ministry of Health and Population, stated the Finance Minister’s Secretariat.





According to National News Agency Nepal, of the amount released, Rs 3 billion has been allocated to the Health Insurance Board, Rs 600 million for the treatment of senior citizens, and Rs 240 million to the Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre for free treatment of heart patients.

