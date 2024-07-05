Adverse weather disrupts flights in Humla for three days



Humla district witnessed a disruption in flights owing to adverse weather for the past three days.

According to Chief of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Simkot, Mahendra Bahadur Singh, the flights were affected badly from Wednesday.

Though aircrafts of Tara, Sita and Summit Airs tried to make flights to Simkot from Nepalgunj, they could not conduct the service due to hostile weather, he added.

Tourists, who were ready to return after worshipping the Mansarobar Kailash, have started returning Kathmandu from Taklakot of China via Tibetan route and Kerung check point of Rasuwa following the disruption of flights.

Similarly, passengers heading towards Nepalgunj and Surkhet have been stranded in Simkot.

Source: National News Agency RSS