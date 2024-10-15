Afridi to join BPL as Chittagong Kings brand ambassador



Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is set to join Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the brand ambassador of Chittagong Kings.

Before saying goodbye to cricket, Afridi was regularly seen in the BPL.

Popularly known as Boom Boom, Afridi played BPL for Dhaka Gladiators, Dhaka Dynamites, Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Super Stars in the past.

He scored 539 runs and took 57 wickets in 45 matches. He also has a record of winning the titles for Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Gladiators and Dhaka Dynamites.

Chittagong Kings announced Afridi’s inclusion to their team through a press release today, saying that “It is a great pleasure that ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi joins as the brand ambassador of Chittagong Kings.”

Afridi retired from competitive cricket in 2018. He walked into sunset after playing 518 international matches for Pakistan.

After that he was seen in professional cricket for a few more years. He also served as the Chief Selector of Pakistan.

He was recently seen in the National L

eague in the United States, playing for the Texas Gladiators.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha