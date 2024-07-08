AG urges quota protesters to have patience over sub-judice matter

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has called upon the students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs to have patience, saying they should not take a sub-judice matter to the street.

‘Court has given a judgment and the state has gone to Appellate Division, challenging that judgment. So, at this moment, I think they should not raise such a movement. I would call upon them not to take a sub-judice matter to the street. I would request them to have a little patience,’ he said while talking to newsmen at his office today.

The chief state counsel said the matter would come on the apex court’s cause list on Thursday for a hearing, adding, ‘If we receive the full text of the High Court judgment, even tomorrow, we will file a regular petition.’

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on July 4 upheld ‘for now’ a High Court judgment that declared illegal a 2018 government circular abolishing the 30 percent quota system for the Freedom Fighters’ children in the ninth to 13th grades of government

jobs.

The Appellate Division after the hearing told the state to file a leave to appeal petition after the release of the full text of the High Court judgment that was pronounced on June 5, 2024.

“Let’s keep the High Court judgment as it is for now. You file a regular petition and we would hear that,” the apex court told the state on that day.

A High Court division bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat pronounced the judgment on June 5, paving the way for reinstating the 30 percent freedom fighter quota in government service. The court came up with the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha