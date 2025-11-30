AI Training for Trekking Agencies Begins in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: A four-day training programme on IT-friendly tourism and artificial intelligence (AI) commenced here today, with participation from various trekking companies. The training focuses on the application of AI in tourism, destination development, capacity enhancement, and tourism safety.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the inaugural session featured Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi, who emphasized the importance of technology in advancing the tourism industry. Joshi stated that such training is highly relevant in the current context, highlighting the necessity of integrating modern technology into tourism practices.





Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN) President Sagar Pandey remarked that the AI training would significantly contribute to modernizing the tourism sector and fostering connections with the new generation. Pandey underscored the transformative potential of AI in enhancing tourism services and experiences.





TAAN Senior Vice President Karma Sherpa discussed the critical role of AI in the digital age, emphasizing its importance for the tourism industry’s evolution. Meanwhile, CEO Ramchandra Sedai expressed optimism that the programme would enhance the professional competency of trekking companies, equipping them to meet contemporary challenges.





The training has been jointly organized by TAAN, the NTB, and the UNDP Sustainable Tourism Project, demonstrating a collaborative effort to integrate AI into Nepal’s tourism landscape.

