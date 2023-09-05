Key Issues, politics

Kathmandu, Sept 5: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has held discussions with representatives of the stakeholder bodies and sides regarding the effective management of the Kathmandu Valley's waste.

In the consultations held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar today, he held discussions on management of waste generated in Kathmandu Valley, long-term solution of the waste management and the steps the government needed to take in this connection.

The participants put their views on various aspects of waste management in the long run. Issues as the management of waste at Bancharedanda, the demands raised by the affected locals and procurement of land for the construction of dumping site also figured in the discussions.

A high level mechanism along with legal provisions is required for this purpose, it is said. In the meeting, PM Dahal said that the upcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers will make a concrete decision giving the responsibility of waste management and its coordination throughout the country to the Ministry of Urban Development.

Emphasising that waste management is the shared responsibility of the federal, provincial and local governments, he said a long-term mechanism will be formed for the sustainable management of waste.

Minister for Urban Development Sita Gurung, Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal, Secretaries at the PM Office Ek Narayan Aryal and Maniram Gelal, Secretary at the Ministry of Urban Development Rabindra Man Shrestha, Executive Director of Investment Board Nepal Sushil Bhatta, Chief Administrative Officer of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Basanta Adhikari, Lalitpur Metropolitan City's chief administrative officer Birendra Dev Bharati, among other officials were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal