‘All under Hamas captivity should be released unconditionally’



Kathmandu: Former foreign minister NP Saud has said that all persons including Bipin Joshi should be released from Hamas captivity unconditionally.

In the attacks of Hamas militants, over 1200 innocent people lost their lives including 10 Nepali students on October 7, 2023 in Israel. It is said that 101 hostages remain in captivity with Hamas, including Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student.

At a memorial ceremony held to honour the victims here on Monday, former minister Saud expressed his desire for peace and resilience in the face of such tragedy.

It has been a year since Hamas carried out the attack in Israel killing over one thousand people, Saud said adding that these deaths and bloodshed devastated many, including the families of ten young Nepali students who had been to Israel to pursue their studies.’

Saud stated that there should be no space for terrorism under any pretext in any circumstances.

The memorial ceremony was held marking the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack and to remember the v

ictims of the massacre.

High-level government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries attended the event and expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of Israel.

On the occasion, Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, emphasized the need for global unity against terrorism and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He said, ‘Israel and Nepal share the same values of democracy, human tolerance, and multicultural respect. We stand united against terrorism and will continue to spread our message of tolerance and peace.’

Source: National News Agency RSS