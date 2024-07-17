Aman cultivation target fixed at 1.75 lakh hectares of land in Bhola

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has fixed a target of Aman cultivation on 1,75,936 hectares of land under a programme with a production target of five lakh tonnes of rice in the district during the current season.

According to the DAE official sources, Ufshi variety of rice will be cultivated on 1,66,450 hectares of land while local variety will be cultivated on 9,416 hectares of land and hybrid variety on 70 hectares.

The agriculture department has set a target of producing about five lakh tonnes of rice from the allotted land.

Md. Humayun Kabir, Deputy Assistant Plant Conservation Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of the district, said each farmer is being provided five kgs of seeds and 20 kgs of fertilizer to 26,000 farmers for Aman cultivation.

He said seedbeds are being built on about 15,000 hectares of land for Aman cultivation. Already seedbed preparation has been completed on 6,000 hectares of land and seed planting activities will be started from next month.

Of

the total of 1,75,936 hectares of land, 23,720 hectares of land will be cultivated in Sadar upazila, 14,371 hectares in Daulatkhan upazila, 18,160 hectares in Borhanuddin upazila, 23,615 hectares in Lalmohan upazila, 11,850 hectares in Tajumuddin upazila, 71,820 hectares in Charfashion upazila and 12,400 hectares will be cultivated in Manpura upazila in the district.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha