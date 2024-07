Ambassadors of Japan and Korea call on Foreign Minister Dr Deuba

Kathmandu: Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba at the latter’s office today.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various matters relating to Nepal-Japan relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also today, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Taeyoung paid a courtesy call on Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Deuba and discussed matters relating to Nepal-Republic of Korea relations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal