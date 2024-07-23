HoR session: Lawmakers concerned over disruption of roads



Kathmandu: Lawmakers have called attention of the government over the disruption of road transport in various parts of the country.

Speaking during the ‘Zero Hour’ in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR), the lower house of the Federal Parliament, today, they said a majority of the roads throughout the country were disrupted due to landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rains and urged the government for prompt restoration of the disrupted roadways. They called on the government to take this matter seriously.

They said transport services have been disconnected due to the disruption of roads creating shortage of daily essentials in some places while the floods and landslides have put many settlements at risk in the hilly region. The rice plantations have been washed away in many places.

Lawmakers Man Bahadur Gurung, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, Mahesh Basnet, Madhav Sapkota, and Rajendra Kumar KC voiced their concerns.

Lawmaker Menaka Kumari Pokhrel said that the present government should b

anish corruption rife in the country while Mukta Kumari Yadav called for making the government inclusive in character with the participation of the women, Madhesis and Dalit communities.

Similarly, lawmakers Mina Tamang, Maina Karki, Manish Jha, Mangal Prasad Gupta, Yogendra Mandal, Ram Krishna Yadav, Ram Shankar Yadav, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Rupa Soshi Chaudhary, Rekha Yadav, Laxmi Tiwari, Lal Prasad Sanwa Limbu and Lilanath Shrestha drew the attention of the government on contemporary issues affecting the daily life of the general public.

Likewise, lawmakers Lekhnath Dahal, Bijula Rayamajhi, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, Raghuji Panta, Rana Kumari Balampaki Magar, Ragendra Barali, Ranju Kumari Jha, among others said the government is in a sort of litmus test and it has to deliver at any cost to raise hopes among the general public.

Speaking in the ‘Urgent Time’ of the meeting of the HoR before this, lawmakers eulogized the contribution of the late Pushpa Lal Shrestha, the founding general-secretary of the Nepal

Communist Party.

Lawmaker Surya Bahadur Thapa Chhetri paid tribute to the late leader and said Pushpa Lal had made a significant contribution to the political and social sectors of Nepal. He described him as an important figure of Nepal’s democracy movement.

Lawmaker Janardan Sharma called attention of the government towards the plight of the earthquake-affected people in Jajarkot and other districts due to the natural disasters as floods and landslides.

Lawmaker Roshan Karki expressed worry over the rising graph of crime throughout the country, especially in the Tarai Madhes, calling on the government to take effective measures and action to improve the law and order and public safety and security.

Source: National News Agency Nepal