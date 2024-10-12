Another accused remanded in Deepto TV employee killing case

A court here today placed on a four-day remand another accused arrested in the case lodged over the killing of Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim, broadcast officer of Deepto TV.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order as police produced accuse Md Russel before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

Earlier on October 11, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed placed five accused Md Abdul Latif, Md Kurban Ali, Mahin, Mozammel Haque Kabir and Badhon on four-day remand each in the case filed with the capital’s Hatirjheel Police Station.

According to the case documents, Tamim was killed over a dispute between land owners and a developer company. There was a longstanding dispute between three landowners and the developer company Pleasant Properties about the handover of flats.

As per the contact, each landowner was supposed to get five flats. But the developer company handed over to Tamim’s father, who was one of the landowners, two flats in 2023, and was dilly delaying t

o handover the remaining units in spite of having completed the construction. The company recently sold one of the three flats supposed to be given to Tamim’s father. On October 10, when Tamim using some workers, was carrying out some internal works in the other two flats, goons hired by the developer company attacked them and beat Tamim mercilessly.

As Tamim was rushed to local hospital, he was declared dead by the attending doctors. Tamim’s father later filed the case against 16 people with the Hatirjheel Police Station.

