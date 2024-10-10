Anti-Discrimination Officers’ Forum demands resignation of 2 Bangladesh Bank deputy governors



The Anti-Discrimination Officers Forum of Bangladesh Bank has demanded the immediate resignation of two deputy governors, Nurun Nahar and Dr. Habibur Rahman, accusing them of involvement in corruption.

The forum claims these officials were appointed under the Awami League government and are perpetuating malpractice in the institution.

In a letter addressed to the central bank’s governor, Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, on Wednesday, said that the continued presence of these individuals-closely tied to corruption-undermines the integrity of Bangladesh Bank.

The letter went on to accuse Nurun Nahar and Dr. Habibur Rahman of being “deputy governors of bank robbers,” demanding that they step down to avoid further damage to the institution’s credibility.

The platform also raised concerns about the upcoming “BB Night,” an event organized by the Bangladesh Bank Officers Council scheduled for October 20. The forum urged Governor Mansur not to atte

nd the event, citing it as a continuation of the council’s alleged favoritism and political bias.

The forum highlighted that other high-ranking officials, including a former governor, two deputy governors, the chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and a policy advisor, have already been forced to resign under similar allegations of corruption.

Source: United News of Bangladesh