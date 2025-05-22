Anti-Republican Activities Are Unacceptable Under Any Circumstances: Minister Gurung



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has declared that any activity against the federal democratic republican system is unacceptable in any situation. During a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, he announced the decisions made during the Council of Ministers meeting on May 20. He emphasized that the federal democratic republic, with its sovereignty rooted in the people, was established on 15 Jetha, which is a significant day for all Nepalis. Minister Gurung criticized the supporters of the former King for staging protests on this day, challenging the democratic system.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung stressed that while freedom of speech and protest is a cornerstone of democracy, activities that undermine sovereignty or involve violence are not permitted. He asserted that the government is prepared to impose necessary restrictions to protect the people if violent activities escalate.





Minister Gurung also announced that the government has approved the ‘Economic Reform Implementation Action Plan, 2082,’ which aims to implement the recommendations of the ‘High-Level Economic Reform Suggestion Commission, 2081.’ Additionally, the government approved the Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee (Fifth Amendment) Order, 2062 BS. Furthermore, the government decided to allocate 12,658.60 square meters of land from the Surkhet Valley Urban Development Committee to the Karnali Province Government for constructing the administrative building of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers in Karnali Province.

