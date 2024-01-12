Arafat vows to foil anti-state conspiracy

Newly appointed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad A. Arafat today vowed to foil anti-state conspiracies removing all rumors and disinformation campaign. He made the vow while talking to journalists after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. About the challenges in the days to come, Arafat said two sorts of challenges they will have to face in future. "We will have to face foreign conspiracies hatched by engaging some local people as well as the anti-state disinformation campaigning," he said. Seeking cooperation from all to foil all conspiracies against Bangladesh, the state minister vowed to find out the sources of disinformation campaigning one by one to eliminate those. "We will divulge the truth before the world," he said. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha