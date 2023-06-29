Games, sports

Argentina Football Team extended greetings to their fans in Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"To all our dear friends from Bangladesh, the Argentine Football Association wishes you Eid Mubarak! May this festive occasion be filled with love, peace and memorable moments shared with loved ones," Argentine national football team wrote in a post from its official twitter account today.

A huge number of fans and following of Argentina football team are in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Argentina Football Association extended thanks to Bangladesh for their support after Argentina defeated France in the final of the Qatar World Cup in 2022 to lift their third world title.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha