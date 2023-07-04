General

Three children who were severely injured after they were hit by a landslide at Panini rural municipality of Arghakhanchi early morning today have died.

They are Ranju Raskoti, 11, Dhan Bahadur Raskoti, 10, and Khum Bahadur Raskoti, 12. According to the District Police Office, Arghakhanchi, the landslide buried a house at 6:30 am at Panena of Panini rural municipality-1, leaving them severely injured. They were cousins by relation.

Similarly, Sachin Raskoti, 14, who was rescued alive from the landslide debris, has been referred to Tansen of Palpa for treatment, said rural municipality outgoing chair Achyut Gautam.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal