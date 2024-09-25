Army arrests 6 people over Lt. Tanjim killing



Army personnel have arrested six people involved in the killing of Lieutenant Md Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon during a drive to prevent robbery in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar in the early hours of Tuesday.

The army men conducted a combing operation in Chakaria upazila and arrested Md Babul Prakash, 44, Md Helal Uddin, 34, Md Anwar Hakim, 28, Md Arif Ullah, 25, Md Ziabul Karim, 45, and Md Hossain, 39, over the killing, said an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release here today.

Two homemade firearms, 11 round bullets of different types, a knife used in the murder, a pickup van and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Preliminary investigation revealed that four out of six arrestees were directly involved in the crime while the remaining two assisted them by providing information.

Md Babul Prakash was the main financier of this incident. He gave an initial confession that he stabbed army officer Tanjim.

Among other detainees, second-in-command of dacoit ga

ng Md Helal Uddin, driver Md Anwar Hakim, armed member Md Arif Ullah and information provider Md Ziabul Karim and Md Hossain admitted their direct involvement in the incident.

The operation of the Bangladesh Army is continuing to arrest other members of the gang involved in the incident.

The release said the arrestees were handed over to Chakaria police station and the process of filing a case over the incident is underway.

Lieutenant Md Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon, 23, embraced martyrdom while, on a tip-off, he joined an operation to prevent robbery in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar in the early hours (3am) of Tuesday.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha