Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

During the meeting, the Army Chief briefed the Chief Adviser about the ongoing activities of the Army besides exchange of greetings.

Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser gave the necessary guidance to the Chief of Army Staff, according to ISPR.

Source: United News of Bangladesh