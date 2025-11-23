Around 90 Per Cent Population Vaccinated Against Cholera in Bara and Parsa



Bara: Around 90 per cent population in Bara and Parsa districts has been administered with anti-cholera vaccine. The anti-cholera immunization drive was launched in two-phase.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Head of Family Welfare Division of the Department of Health Services, Dr Abhiyan Gautam, stated that the vaccine was administered to 88.25 per cent people (322,926) in Bara and 90 per cent (589,354) in Parsa.





The immunization drive was launched for the people above one year in Bara from October 12-19 while from October 30-November 13 in Parsa. Gautam shared that the anti-cholera immunization drive launched in the two districts had the highest coverage so far.





Earlier, the coverage used to be 70-80 per cent. Ten per cent population who missed the vaccination drive had received the anti-cholera vaccine under the regular immunization programme.





The Department of Health Services had launched the anti-cholera immunization drive in six local levels of Bara and 14 local levels in Parsa following the outbreak of cholera in two districts in last week of August.

