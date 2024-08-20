Attempt to murder case filed against ex-IGP, 14 others

A case has been filed against 15 police officers
including the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-
Mamun, for allegedly beating lawyers with intention to kill them, during a
rally on September last year.
Today, lawyer Hannan Bhuiyan made an application in the court of Dhaka
Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam.
The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and directed Kotwali Police
Station to accept the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).
The other accused are Former Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Khandaker Ghulam Faruk, Former Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lalbagh Zone Jafor
Hossain, Former AC Kotwali Shahinur Rahman, Current DC (Prosecution) Anisur
Rahman, Former ADC Kotwali Muhit Kabir Serniabat, Former ADC (Lalbagh Zone)
Shahidul Islam, former Officer- in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station
Shahinur Rahman, OC (Operation) Nazmul Hasan, OC (Investigation) Mehedi
Hasan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahabuddin Hawladar, Constables M. Mahbub A
lam, M.
Abdur Rashid, Ramzan Molla and In-charge of Babubazar Police Outpost Faheyat
Uddin Raktim.
According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that they brought
out a procession under the banner of “United Lawyers Front” of Dhaka Bar
Association Unit on September 12 last year.
Police stopped them and tried to assault some female lawyers present there
when they went in front of the main road adjacent to the Dhaka District
Judge’s Court. Many lawyers were injured during the time.
AT one point, the lawyers’ protested their action and police flogged them
mercilessly.
The accused in connivance with each other stopped the lawyers and attacked
them with the intent to kill and inflicted serious bloody injuries amounting
grievous hurt, the statement added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha