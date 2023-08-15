General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS): Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that attempts are ongoing to create rift in the ruling alliance and that are exhibited through the activities carried out against the government and the disruptions in the parliamentary business.

At a meeting with the editors of the major media outlets on Tuesday, the PM said, "I have realized this in the recent time. But I think there is no unease in the coalition. The government is functioning."

The PM said that he has perceived the recent activities as the acts aimed at collapsing the coalition and creating mistrust towards the government.

Despite such acts, the government will not backtrack from its job of maintaining good-governance and ensuring better service delivery to the people.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal