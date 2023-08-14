politics

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that maintaining good-governance, social justice and prosperity was more important than running the government.

Addressing the fifth plenary meeting of the CPN (Maoist) Bagmati Province Committee here Monday, the PM said that there would be no comprise on the issue of good-governance. The Prime Minister mentioned, "We have taken the slogan of good-governance, social justice and prosperity as our commitments. No one will be spared if found involved in anomalies while carrying out activities."

Prachanda shared the rumors that the government is facing problems due to activities carried out against corruption is untrue and stated that the government is heading on the right path.

The PM claimed that the government's actions have created terrors among reactionaries.

"We are not in a difficult situation despite their conspiracies. Since the beginning, we have been carrying out activities in favour of good-governance, social justice, development and prosperity in a new way," mentioned PM Dahal.

The Maoist Centre Chairman further said the three-month-long organization strengthening campaign of the CPN (Maoist Centre) would take the party to a new height, saying that the recently held central committee meeting has drawn a conclusion for party rebuilding and transformation.

Party's leaders and cadres of Bagmati Province were present in the meeting, said Bagmati Province Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Saral Sahayatri Poudel.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal